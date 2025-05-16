Witness at Assam's Morigaon court injured in knife attack

Morigaon (Assam), May 16 (PTI) A witness in a case in Morigaon judicial court in Assam was injured on Friday when a person allegedly attacked him with a knife, a senior police officer said.

The accused was later arrested by the police, he added.

Morigaon Superintendent of Police Hemanta Das said two persons had come as witnesses for a case.

"While they were waiting on the court premises, a person appeared with a knife and attempted to stab them. One of the witnesses was injured," Das said.

The attacker also sustained minor injuries and he was apprehended, he added.

The two witnesses were in the court for a case under Dharamtul police station of the district.

The SP and other officers rushed to the spot following the incident.

"The accused, Osman Ali, had previously been imprisoned for a similar offence. We are investigating the incident," the SP said.

He added that a family feud is suspected to be behind the attack.