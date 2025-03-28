Witness statements in Urdu not given to man, HC quashes detention order against him

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has set aside the detention order against a Nashik man holding that the witness statements were not translated from Marathi to Urdu, a language he is conversant in.

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak in its judgment of March 21 said since the statements were not given in the language the detenue was familiar with, his fundamental rights were affected as he could not challenge the detention order quickly.

A copy of the order was available on Friday.

The bench passed the order on the plea filed by one Mohammad Yusuf challenging the July 2024 detention order issued by the Nashik district magistrate against his son Shahabaz Ahmed Mohammad Yusuf.

The high court quashed the detention order.

The court noted that the entire proceedings, including the witness statements, before passing the detention order were held in Marathi.

Shahabaz was handed over a Urdu translation of the detention order but the witness statements were not furnished in Urdu translation, the HC said.

“It was equally important for the detaining authority to have served the detenue with the Urdu translation of the Marathi in-camera statements,” the judges said.

Since this was not done, the detenue was deprived of making the earliest effective representation challenging the detention order, thereby affecting his valuable fundamental right under the Constitution, the HC said.

As per police, there were nine cases pending against Shahabaz following which the detention order was passed. PTI SP NR