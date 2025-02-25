'Witness testimonies don't implicate accused', Delhi court acquits man in 2023 murder case

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A court here has acquitted a man accused of killing another man by landing fatal fist blows on his head in 2023, saying the testimonies of the key eyewitnesses did not implicate the accused.

The court also cited the autopsy report that said the death could have been accidental, caused by the victim's fall from a height.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh was hearing the case of Vikas Chauhan alias Boby against whom the Okhla Industrial Area police station had registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder).

According to the prosecution, the accused, a truck driver, murdered Prabhu Nath, a fellow driver, during a quarrel by inflicting fatal fist blows and injuring his head on April 9, 2023.

In its verdict on Monday, the court noted that the key prosecution witnesses, complainant Kishor Kumar, a security guard, and Vikas Mishra, a truck driver, did not support the prosecution's case.

It said that according to Kumar's deposition, the victim suddenly fell to the ground, while Mishra also testified on similar lines, adding that he did not see any injury marks on the victim's body.

The court said the deposition of another eyewitness, Nitin Pathak, did not ascribe the death to any act of the accused.

Pathak said the deceased, who was in an inebriated state, slipped while trying to climb inside his truck. Thereafter, Kumar called an ambulance to attend to an unconscious Nath, the court noted.

It said, "In view of the testimonies of the key prosecution witnesses, who did not support the prosecution case, the charge remained unproved against the accused." "On perusal of the post-mortem report, the court cannot reach a conclusion on its own that the death of Prabhu Nath was homicidal and not accidental, by fall from height," the court added, as it acquitted the accused. PTI MNR ARI