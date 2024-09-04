Wolf attacks: UP govt declares Bahraich 'Wildlife Disaster' affected area

Bahraich (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) Amid the ongoing man-wolf conflict in Mahasi Tehsil of Bahraich district, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared it a 'Wildlife Disaster' affected area, a state minister said on Wednesday.

"Considering the man animal conflict in the region of Bahraich district, the region has been declared a Wildlife Disaster area," Minister of Fisheries Sanjay Kumar Nishad told PTI.

The minister said that declaring the region a Wildlife Disaster area will not only expedite the ongoing 'Operation Bhediya' to catch the animals involved in the attack on humans but will also help the affected families to get an ex-gratia amount without much trouble.

"By declaring a region a Wildlife Disaster area it becomes easier for the victims to get immediate compensation. There is a provision in the Wildlife Act that in case of terror of a dangerous animal in the forest there is no delay in taking decisions regarding killing man-eating animals etc. It also becomes easier to sanction funds etc.," he said.

The wolf attacks on humans have been taking place in Bahraich since March. The attacks have become more frequent since July 17 when the rainy season began.

Till Monday, the wolves had killed eight people, including seven children, and wounded about 36.

Nishad and Forest and Environment Minister Arun Saxena, who visited Bahraich on Wednesday, held a meeting with the district officials and discussed in detail the attacks being carried out by the wolf.

The two ministers also visited the hospital and inquired about the condition of the villagers injured in the attacks and instructed the hospital administration to provide them the best possible treatment.

"Human life is invaluable, so an order has been issued to catch the wolves which are attacking humans. For this, teams of experts have been called from Dehradun," Saxena told the media.

"Teams have also been increased at the local level to catch the wolf. It is expected that the animals will soon be either caged or shot if needed," he added. PTI COR CDN AS AS