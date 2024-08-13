Woman, 10-month-old baby drown in well in MP

Chhatarpur (MP), Aug 13 (PTI) A woman and her 10-month-old daughter drowned in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Jhamtuli village under Bamitha police station limits on Monday evening, an official said.

Purnima (26) was working in a field, and her daughter was playing nearby. The child fell into the well, and the woman jumped in to save her, naib tehsildar Indrakumar Gautam said.

When the woman's husband came to the field, he spotted the child's body floating in the well, he said.

A team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) fished out the woman's body on Tuesday morning, the official said.

A case has been registered at Bamitha police station, and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR ADU ARU