Woman, 2 children injured as old house roof collapses in Haryana's Ambala due to heavy rains

Ambala, Sep 1 (PTI) A woman and her two children were injured after the roof of an old house collapsed on them due to heavy rains on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Bihta village near Ambala Cantonment, they said.

According to the police, the house is quite old and the roof was also dilapidated. Due to heavy rains since Monday morning, the roof collapsed, and the woman and her two children were trapped under the debris.

Hearing the noise, the neighbours rushed to the spot and were able to rescue Sukhwinder (35), her daughter, Amneet (8) and son, Samrik (4). They were taken to a private hospital and were referred to a civil hospital in Cantonment.