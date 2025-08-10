Woman, 2 children killed as SUV goes on rampage in Ranchi

Ranchi, Aug 10 (PTI) A woman and two children were killed in Ranchi on Sunday evening as a speeding SUV allegedly ran over them after hitting a series of vehicles, police said.

Two motorcycle riders were also injured in the accident that happened near the state BJP office on Harmu Road in the Argora police station area, they said.

ADM (Law and Order) Rajeshwar Nath Alok said the speeding 'Fortuner' first hit a small car, then a motorcycle and then ran over the three persons. It came to a stop after hitting another motorcycle.

Hatia's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) PK Mishra said the injured people were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"The three deceased were pedestrians," he said, adding that the driver has been arrested. PTI SAN SOM