Woman, 2 sons found dead in Delhi home; suicide suspected

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A woman and her two sons were found dead at their home in southeast Delhi on Friday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, an official said.

The incident came to light at 2.47 pm when police reached the house to execute a court order related to possession of the property, DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

“When repeated knocks at the door evoked no response, police used a duplicate key to enter the house. Inside, they found Anuradha Kapoor (52) and her sons Ashish Kapoor (32) and Chaitanya Kapoor (27) hanging from a ceiling,” the officer said in a statement.

A note was recovered from the room, which suggested that the family had been suffering from depression.

“The handwritten note indicates emotional distress faced by the family due to which they might have taken the extreme step,” the DCP said.

The bodies were shifted to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem and other legal formalities, police said.

Police are probing the circumstances leading to the incident, including the family's financial and social background, the officer said. PTI BM ARI