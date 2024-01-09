Woman, 2-year-old son killed in road accident in Delhi's Madipur: Police

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman and her two-year-old son were killed after they were hit by a motorcycle near the Madipur metro station here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Seema (32) and her son Daksh (two), they said, adding that the rider of the two-wheeler, Prashant Srivastava (32), was also injured in the incident.

"A PCR call was received at 6.45 pm on Monday regarding a fatal accident near the Madipur metro station. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot," a senior police officer said.

Police said they found a motorcycle near the spot of the accident and subsequently, were informed about three medicolegal cases by the Maharaja Agrasen hospital.

"Seema and her son Daksh were declared brought dead while Prashant Srivastava (32) was found injured at the hospital. We got to know that a speeding motorcycle first hit the motorcycle of Srivastava, which hit Seema, who was crossing the road with her son," the officer said.

Police said the offending vehicle and its owner have been identified and an FIR has been registered.

Teams have been formed to nab the accused, they added. PTI BM RC