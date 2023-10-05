Woman, 23, hangs self in Gurugram flat, blames credit card firm employee in suicide note

Gurugram, Oct 5 (PTI) A 23 year-old-woman, who was working with a private company, allegedly hanged herself in her rented accommodation in Sukhrali village here, police on Thursday said.

In a suicide note recovered from her room, she said a female employee of a credit card firm was responsible for her death.

On Wednesday, police were informed about a probable suicide of a woman in the third floor room of a building in Sukhrali village.

A team from Sector 18 Police Station reached the spot where it found the body of a woman hanging from the window of a room.

The woman was identified as Deepika, a native of Faridabad, said police.

Her mother, Parvati Devi, reached the house when police informed her about the death.

They then forced the door open and retrieved Deepika's body for post mortem.

Police found a one-page suicide note in the room in which Deepika said a woman employed with a credit card firm based out of a local mall was responsible for her taking the step and must be punished, police said.

Following the complaint of her mother, an FIR was registered against the named woman under Section 306 (abatement to suicide) of the IPC at Sector 18 Police Station.

"We handed over the body to kin after the post mortem today. We have got only the name of the accused as per suicide note and are trying to search her. The main cause of suicide is not clear yet and a probe is underway," said Sector 18 Police Station SHO Inspector Haresh Kumar. PTI COR VN VN VN