Woman, 24-year-old son found killed in Haryana's Yamunanagar: Police

Yamunanagar (Hry), Jun 23 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman and her son were found killed in their house in this Haryana district on Sunday, police said.

The bodies of the woman, identified as Meena, and her 24-year-old son were found in a residential locality, they said, adding that apart from the victims, there was no one in the house at the time of the incident.

Neighbours informed police about the incident.

A case has been registered and investigation launched, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Abhilaksh Joshi, Yamunanagar police station in-charge Jagdish Chandra, along with police force and forensic teams, visited the crime spot.

While the woman was found lying dead on a bed, her son Rahul's body was on the ground. The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, police said.

Chandra said police are also collecting clues from the CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood.