Woman, 3 children consume poison in Bihar’s Buxar; one child dies

Buxar, Jan 14 (PTI) A woman in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday allegedly consumed poison along with her three children, leading to the death of one of the minors, police said.

The incident took place at Rasne village under Rajpur police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Karan Kumar.

The woman, Ruby Devi, and her surviving children – son Arjun and daughter Radha Kumari – are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Buxar, where their condition is stated to be critical, police said.

Deputy SP Gaurav Kumar said police received information about a woman and her children lying unconscious inside their house.

“A team rushed to the spot and found the woman and her three children in critical condition. They were immediately taken to the nearest hospital, where one of the sons was declared dead. The woman and the two surviving children were later referred to the sadar hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Police suspect a family dispute may have led to the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, he added.