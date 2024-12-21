Woman, 3 children found hanging in UP village; husband absconding

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) Bodies of a woman and her three children were found hanging under suspicious circumstances at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

The husband of the deceased woman is absconding, they added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said the bodies of Komal alias Durgeshwari Devi (23) and her triplets aged one-and-a-half-year each were found hanging at Bhadohi village under the Kotwali Dehat police station limits.

Police have launched a probe after sending the bodies for post-mortem, the officer said.

Advertisment

Sandeep Kumar alias Teja, a resident of Bhadohi village, married Komal three years ago. One-and-a-half-year after their marriage, Komal gave birth to triplets -- son Raunak and daughters Lakshmi and Jwala, the SP said.

On Friday night, Sandeep Kumar beat up Komal under the influence of alcohol, and when his mother came to save her, he thrashed her as well, the officer said.

When Komal's mother-in-law knocked at her door on Saturday morning, there was no response from inside. When she pushed the door open, she found Komal and her three children hanging from the ceiling fan of the room, the SP said.

Advertisment

Locals claimed Komal took the extreme step for being harassed by her husband.

Based on a complaint lodged by Komal's father Jagdamba Prasad, police have registered a case against Sandeep Kumar under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said. PTI COR RAJ NAV ARI