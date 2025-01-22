Woman, 3 daughters, paraded with faces blackened in Ludhiana over theft suspicion

Ludhiana, Jan 22 (PTI) A woman and her three daughters were paraded with their faces blackened and placards around their necks reading, "I am a thief," in the industrial area of the Bahadurke road here, police said on Wednesday.

The women were "punished" over the suspicion that they stole garments from a factory where they worked, they said.

Police said a case has been registered against the owner of the factory, its manager, and another man who videographed the incident.

The accused held the women in the factory premises, blackened their faces, and made them wear placards that read: "I am a thief. I admit my mistake." Police filed a case in the matter after a video of the incident showed up online, leading to an outrage.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Davinder Chaudhary said a case has been registered against factory owner Parwinder Singh, manager Manpreet Singh, and Muhammad Kaish, who made a video of the act and made it public.

Two of them, including the owner of the hosiery factory, have been arrested, police said.

Meanwhile, Punjab State Child Rights Protection Commission Chairman Kanwardeep Singh took a suo motu notice of the incident, calling it a "Taliban-style punishment." Singh termed the act a serious violation of children's rights and ordered the police commissioner to act against the culprits.

"In light of the gravity of the matter, the Chairman has directed the Police Commissioner of Ludhiana to immediately register a case under Sections 75 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, along with relevant sections of the Child Labour (Prevention and Regulation) Act, 1986, and the Indian Penal Code, 2023.

"The Chairman has ordered strict action against the accused and has instructed the Police Commissioner to submit a report on the actions taken by January 23, 2025," a statement from the commission read.

Singh also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana to take actions against the factory owner and others involved under the Child Labour (Prevention and Regulation) Act, 1986 and inform him about them within seven days.

Punjab State Women Commission also took notice of the incident and directed the district authorities to take strict action in the matter. PTI COR CHS VN VN