Woman, 3 friends booked for abetting her husband's suicide

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a 31-year-old woman and three of her male friends for allegedly abetting her husband's suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman and her friends allegedly blackmailed and harassed the 42-year-old victim following which he hanged himself at his home in Dombivli area on December 20, 2023, he said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's brother, a case was registered on Monday against the woman and three other persons under legal provisions for abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation and common intention, the official from Vishnu Nagar police station said. PTI COR GK