Woman, 4 accomplices get life term for killing husband, disfiguring body with acid

Faridabad, Aug 6 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a woman and her four accomplices to life imprisonment for killing her husband and disfiguring the body with acid to conceal the crime, police said on Wednesday.

They said Dinesh Dhawan's body was found in a drain in front of the grain storage unit on January 28, 2021.

During the investigation, it came to light that Dhawan had objected to two people -- Harjeet Pal Singh and Devendra Sharma -- visiting his wife at their marital home frequently, which enraged her, police said.

The wife, Singh, and Sharma roped in Vineet Saxena and Vicky in their conspiracy to kill Dhawan. On January 18, 2021, Dhawan was strangled and beaten to death, acid poured on the body to disfigure it beyond recognition and dumped in a drain, a police official said.

His body was recovered 10 days later.

Initially, the woman refused to identify the body, claiming that her husband had gone to Uttarakhand in search of a job. But Dhawan's brother Gulshan had his doubts about his sister-in-law and requested the police to interrogate her intensely.

During interrogation, the wife broke down and spilled the beans, police said.

The court of Sessions Judge Sandeep Garg sentenced the deceased's wife and her four accomplices to life imprisonment on Tuesday and imposed a fine on them, police said. PTI COR NSD NSD