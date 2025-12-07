Woman, 4-year-old boy killed, four hurt after being hit by goods train in MP

Jabalpur, Dec 7 (PTI) A woman and a four-year-old boy died, while four others sustained injuries after they were hit by a goods train while crossing a railway track in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Madan Mahal railway station around 10.50 pm on Saturday, the official said.

The deceased, Pushpa Soni (40) and Rajveer Patel, were part of a group of women and children who had arrived at Madan Mahal station by the Rani Kamalapati-Madan Mahal Janshatabdi Express, said inspector Rajeev Kharb, in-charge of the Railway Protection Force station.

Other victims, Sagar Bai alias Nanhi Bai (50), Shivani (22), and her children, Ritu (4) and Indrajeet (2), sustained injuries, and another woman identified as Sanno Bi escaped unhurt, he said.

The official said the group had reached Madan Mahal station by the Rani Kamalapati-Madan Mahal Janshatabdi Express, which arrived on platform no. 1 and they were moving towards platform no. 2 by crossing the tracks when a goods train hit them.

Some of the victims had earlier worked as contractual staff in the Railways, he said.

The victims were rushed to the medical college hospital, where Pushpa Soni and Rajveer died during treatment, while Sagar Bai's condition remained critical. The other injured persons were stated to be out of danger, the officer said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case of accidental death, he said. PTI COR LAL ARU