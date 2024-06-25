Woman, 40, dies in Bus-truck collision in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman died and her daughter sustained wounds on Tuesday when a bus they were on was hit by a truck in the Kokhraj area here, police said.

Alka, the woman, died on the spot, while Sandhya, her 12-year-old daughter, was rushed to a hospital in an injured state, police said.

The incident took place near Pancham Hotel when the bus carrying 40 people was on its way to Kanpur from Sriganganagar in Rajasthan.

It was hit by a truck from behind, Kokhraj SHO Indradev said.

The truck driver, identified as Bharon, has been detained by the police, he said.