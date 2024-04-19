Woman, 5-year-old grandson crushed to death by tanker in Virar

Palghar, Apr 19 (PTI) A 57-year-old woman and her 5-year-old grandson died on Friday afternoon after being hit by a water tanker in Virar West in Palghar district, a police official said.

The tanker driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, the Arnala Sagri police station official said.

"The incident happened at 1:30pm when Amrawati Yadav was walking into her residential complex with her grandson Vivan. The child was killed instantly, while the woman succumbed to injuries in hospital," he said.

Residents of the area held a protest and videos of it went viral on social media. PTI COR BNM