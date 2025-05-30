Woman, 5-year-old grandson killed as car crashes into barrier of bridge in Latur district

Latur (Maha), May 30 (PTI) A 53-year-old woman and her five-year-old grandson were killed and three others from the family were injured in the early hours of Friday after their car crashed into the barrier of a bridge in Ausa tehsil of the district, police said.

Members of the Gir family from Pomadevi Jawalgav were heading to Shikhar Shinganapur for performing a ritual at the famous Shiva temple there to celebrate a borewell striking water in their farmland, said an official.

Their speeding car hit the protective barrier of the bridge at Vadgaon Lakh on Tuljapur-Latur highway, he said.

Avdhut Amol Gir (5) and his grandmother Jayashree Naruttam Gir (53) lost their lives. Five other family members sustained serious injuries.

A passing truck driver rushed the unconscious child and his elderly grandfather Naruttam Prem Gir (63) to the sub-district hospital. But the child was declared dead on arrival. Naruttam Gir is currently under medical care.

The injured, Amol Naruttam Gir (30), Durga Amol Gir (24), Vaishnav Hanumant Puri (25), Geetanjali Ajinkya Gir, and Jayashree Naruttam Gir (53), were taken by ambulance to the district hospital.

However, Jayashree Gir, a Zilla parishad school teacher at Makani in Lohara tehsil, succumbed during treatment. PTI COR KRK