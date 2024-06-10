Woman, 5-yr-old son found hanging in house in UP village

Maharajganj (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman and her five-year-old son was found hanging in a house under mysterious circumstances in a village here on Sunday, police said.

Vandana and her son Chintu were found hanging inside their house from a noose in Baijnathpur village under Sadar Kotwali police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aatish Kumar Singh said.

Sheshmani Rajbhar, the husband of the deceased woman, said they used to quarrel frequently and had an argument before the incident as well, according to the police.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said, and added that the matter is being investigated.

The ASP also said that the exact cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem report is received.