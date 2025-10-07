Woman, 60, killed by alcoholic son in Nashik city; accused held

Nashik, Oct 7 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman, a retired government officer, was killed allegedly by her alcoholic son in Nashik city of North Maharashtra after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been taken into custody.

According to police, the woman, Mangala Gawali, was found dead in her house in the Satpur area and preliminary probe revealed her son Swapnil (37), an alcohol addict, fatally attacked her on late Monday night.

There were frequent clashes between the two over Swapnil Gawali's addiction. As his mother did not give him money for liquor, the man attacked her with a sharp weapon and killed her on the spot, they said.

The murder came to light on Tuesday morning after which a police team reached the spot and started an investigation.

A case has been registered at the Satpur police station against Swapnil Gawali, who has been taken into custody, police added. PTI COR RSY