Woman, 7-year-old daughter killed in road accident in Jalaun; husband hospitalised

Jalaun (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A woman and her seven-year-old daughter died here on Sunday when their two-wheeler was hit from behind by a bus. The woman's husband suffered severe injuries in the crash, police said.

They said it happened in the evening in the Dakor police station area when Surendra Pal Singh, Uma and their daughter Anshika were en route to Jhansi to celebrate 'Bhai Dooj'.

Local Station House Officer (SHO) Shashikant Chauhan said the bus coming from Orai hit the motorcycle near the Mohammadabad area.

He said Uma and Anshika died on the spot while Singh was hospitalised with severe injuries.

Police said the bus has been seized but its driver and the conductor fled the spot.

Chauhan added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.