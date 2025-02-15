Woman, 70-year-old brother-in-law killed after being hit by ambulance in Latur

Latur, Feb 15 (PTI) Two pedestrians were killed after being hit by a speeding ambulance in Maharashtra's Latur city, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place between Hadolti and Valsangi villages at 7pm on Friday, Inspector BD Bhusnure said.

"Chhaya Manohar Gurme (55) and her brother-in-law Baburao Gumre (70) were crossing the road when they were hit by a speeding ambulance going from Hadolti to Shirur Tajband," he said.

"Chhaya Gurme died on the spot, while Baburao Gurme succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," the official said. PTI COR BNM