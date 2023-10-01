Woman, 8 men held for thrashing cop inside police station in MP

Shivpuri (MP), Oct 1 (PTI) Nine people, including a woman, were arrested after they assaulted and injured a sub-inspector inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Sunday, an official said.

Advertisment

The injured cop, K P Sharma, has been hospitalised, the official said.

The incident took place at Karaira police station where the accused had come to record their statements in connection with a suicide abetment case, inspector Suresh Sharma told reporters.

According to the injured cop, a youth hanged himself at Toriya Khurd village of the district four days ago and the police registered a case against five people for abetment.

Advertisment

People from the youth’s side were called to the police station on Sunday to record their statements, he said.

However, a young man who had come to record his statement started to make a video of the goings-on on his mobile. “When he was told to refrain from recording the video, about nine people thrashed me inside the police station,” said the injured cop.

A woman was among those who allegedly attacked the policeman, the official said. PTI COR LAL NR