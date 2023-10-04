Woman abducted from her house in Bhiwandi; remains untraced for 15 hours

Thane, Oct 4 (PTI) Police are trying to trace a 30-year-old woman who was abducted from her house in Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening, an official said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, seven persons, including four women, barged into the woman's house located on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road at around 5 pm and bundled her into a car before speeding away, he said quoting the FIR lodged by the victim's relatives.

Later, the victim's son received a call demanding Rs 3 lakh ransom for her release, the official said.

Police suspect the crime was the fallout of a financial dispute, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

A case was registered at Shanti Nagar police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR NSK