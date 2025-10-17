Woman, accomplice get life imprisonment for murder over property

Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) The sessions court in Maharashtra’s Thane city has convicted a woman and her accomplice for killing a man over a property dispute five years ago and handed life sentences to the two.

While convicting Kalpana Baliram Nagalkar (50) and Santosh Chandrakant Ghugare (35), Judge V G Mohite acquitted two co-accused, identified as Geeta Avinash Arolkar and Mangesh Ganesh Murudkar, citing insufficient evidence.

A copy of the order dated October 10 was made available on Thursday night.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi Kshirsagar, victim Tanaji Laxman Javir had been the caretaker of a property belonging to Kalpana Nagalkar's family.

After the death of Kalpana's husband, a dispute arose as the family was reluctant to give any share in the property to Javir, despite the promise by her husband when he was alive. Kalpana then roped in Ghugare to kill Javir.

On July 17, 2020, Ghugare invited Javir for a drinking session near a creek and served him liquor spiked with insecticide. After Javir’s death due to the poisonous drink, his body was dumped into the creek.

The victim’s skeleton was later recovered from the water body, while his identity was established through a DNA test.

Kshirsagar said 13 prosecution witnesses were examined to prove the case.

Besides sentencing Kalpana and Ghugare to life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on them.