Bengaluru, Nov 22 (PTI) A 33 year-old woman who is an accused in a case died by suicide on Friday in Banashankari area here, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the woman was an accused in a case being investigated by CID. In her purported suicide note, she alleged harassment by the investigating officer.

She died by hanging.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered in Banashankari police station and investigation has been taken up, he said. PTI AMP SA