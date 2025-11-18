Woman accused of injuring minor daughter with hot spatula arrested

Kochi, Nov 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly injuring various parts of her minor daughter with a hot metal spatula, police said.

The four-and-a-half-year-old girl had told her teachers in school about her mother's alleged act after they noticed the burn marks on her and questioned her regarding it, police said.

The teachers had informed the police, an officer of Maradu police station said.

According to the girl, her mother used to frequently burn her like that, police said.

An officer of Maradu police station said that an FIR under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the mother on Monday.

The incident based on which the FIR was lodged occurred two days ago, police said, adding that further investigation was being carried out in the matter.

The mother has denied the allegations against her, police said. PTI HMP KH