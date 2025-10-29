Woman accused of witchcraft, paraded without clothes in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A woman was accused of witchcraft, beaten, and paraded in a village in Maharajganj district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on October 19, a day before Diwali, and came to light with a video of it showing up on social media on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman had been performing pooja with two 'tantriks' in a village in the Paniyara Police Station area, when about a dozen villagers reached there, accusing her of practising witchcraft.

The mob allegedly dragged her, thrashed her, and paraded her in the village.

The video showed the woman draping herself in a bed sheet while she was made to walk around.

The woman also allegedly tried to kill herself later, but was saved in time by her family members, locals said. She has left the village.

Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said the video is under investigation, and efforts are underway to identify the accused.

"Strict action will be taken against all those involved," he said.

Paniyara Police Station in-charge Ashish Kumar Singh said a police team was dispatched to the village immediately after information about the incident was received.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, an investigation has been launched and stern action will be taken against the culprits," he said. PTI COR ABN VN VN