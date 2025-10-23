Woman accuses Chhattisgarh IPS officer of harassment; he alleges blackmail

Raipur, Oct 23 (PTI) A woman has accused Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ratan Lal Dangi of Chhattisgarh of physical, mental and financial harassment, while the latter has levelled charges of blackmail against her, officials said on Thursday.

The woman is the wife of a sub inspector, they added.

"On October 15, a complaint was received from the victim woman alleging physical, mental, and financial harassment against Ratan Lal Dangi, a 2003 batch Indian Police Service officer and Inspector General of Police. In this regard, a complaint of blackmailing by Dangi has also been filed against the woman," an official statement from the force said.

"Considering the seriousness of the complaints, a two-member investigation committee has been formed at the police headquarters. The probe committee has Inspector General of Police Dr Anand Chhabra and Deputy Inspector General of Police Milna Kurre. Based on the report of the investigation committee, action will be taken," the statement added.

Dangi told PTI the woman had been blackmailing him for several years now and had also extorted money from him.

The woman contacted him when he was Deputy Inspector General of Police in Dantewada in 2017-18 with regards to her husband's work, Dangi said.

The woman, who worked in a beauty parlour, sought money from him in 2023 when was posted as director of Police Training College, claiming she would circulate some videos of his wife, Dangi said.

"She also threatened to commit suicide and implicate me. This woman has extorted money from me since then and has been pressuring me to separate from my wife. Frustrated by her blackmailing, I complained to the police headquarters," he said.

The woman could not be contacted for comments. PTI COR BNM