Woman accuses DMK man of attempting to sexually exploit her, NCW seeks probe into matter

Chennai, May 21 (PTI) A young woman has alleged that a DMK youth wing functionary at Arakkonam tried to force her to give sexual favours to bigwigs, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) taking suo motu cognisance of the matter while terming the allegations "disturbing" and of "grave nature." Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK staged a protest in Ranipet district on the issue on Wednesday and party leader and its woman's wing secretary, B Valarmathi said the party would continue to fight until the woman got justice.

The AIADMK also claimed it was holding the protest overcoming the obstacles posed by the police department.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to the accused in the matter, R Deiva alias Deivaseyal, who was also sacked from a party post by the DMK. The court granted anticipatory bail to Deiva's wife also.

On May 19, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the matter and said police registered FIR only after the girl sought the intervention of his party's Arakkonam legislator S Ravi.

There was no immediate response from the police.

The ruling DMK, meanwhile, on Wednesday announced that Deiva alias Deivaseyal has been relieved of his post of deputy organiser.

Another party man, M Kaviyarasu was appointed in his place and DMK workers were requested to work with the new appointee.

Days ago, Palaniswami expressed shock over the "news" that the DMK youth wing functionary tried to force the woman to extend sexual favours to ruling party personalities.

Pointing to Chief Minister MK Stalin's oft-repeated statements on Pollachi sexual assault case (in which the accused allegedly had connections in the AIADMK), he had said: "Do you know the difference between the Pollachi case and this case? I honestly transferred the Pollachi case to the CBI for probe. However, you (DMK regime) are doing everything to dilute the Arakkonam case." Palaniswami had demanded to know whether the state government would take action against the DMK functionary who "desperately wants to sexually harass the 20-year-old woman." If action was not taken, the AIADMK chief said his party would organise massive protests with people's support.

Meanwhile, the NCW took cognisance of a media report alleging sexual coercion and harassment involving the sacked youth wing office bearer.

The allegations claim that he forced girls to "sleep with politicians." Terming the allegations as "disturbing" and of "grave nature", NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, urging an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation.

The Commission has emphasised the need to ensure the safety of the survivor, form an independent investigation team, and prevent any political interference in the case.

The NCW has also asked the Tamil Nadu Police to register a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and submit a detailed Action Taken Report along with a copy of the FIR within three days. PTI VGN SA