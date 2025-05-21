Woman accuses DMK man of attempting to sexually exploit her, party relieves him from youth wing post

Chennai, May 21 (PTI) A young woman has alleged that a DMK youth wing functionary at Arakkonam in Ranipet district tried to make her available for sexual exploitation for bigwigs, with the opposition AIADMK vowing to get justice to her.

The main opposition party staged a protest in Ranipet district on the issue and party leader and its woman's wing secretary, B Valarmathi said the AIADMK would continue to fight until the woman got justice.

The AIADMK also claimed it was holding the protest overcoming the obstacles posed by the police department.

On May 19, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the matter and said police registered FIR only after the girl sought the intervention of his party's Arakkonam legislator S Ravi.

There was no immediate response from the police.

The ruling DMK, meanwhile, on Wednesday announced that the Arakkonam based functionary, R Deiva alias Deivaseyal, has been relieved of his post of deputy organiser.

Another party man, M Kaviyarasu was appointed in Deiva's place and DMK workers were requested to work with the new appointee.

Days ago, Palaniswami expressed shock over the "news" that the DMK youth wing functionary tried to make the woman available for sexual exploitation by ruling party personalities.

Pointing to Chief Minister MK Stalin's oft-repeated statements on Pollachi sexual assault case (in which the accused allegedly had connections in the AIADMK), he had chief said: "Do you know the difference between the Pollachi case and this case? I honestly transferred the Pollachi case to the CBI for probe. However, you (DMK regime) are doing everything to dilute the Arakkonam case." Palaniswami had demanded to know whether the state government would take action against the DMK functionary who "desperately wants to sexually harass the 20-year-old woman." If action was not taken, the AIADMK chief said his party would organise massive protests with people's support. PTI VGN VGN SA