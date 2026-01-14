Woman accuses Faridabad police of torture, cops deny charges

Faridabad, Jan 14 (PTI) A woman has accused the Faridabad Crime Branch of torture after she was held on suspicion of theft, claiming her head was forcibly submerged in water and she was even suspended from the ceiling with a rope, police said on Wednesday.

The woman filed a complaint at the BPTP police station, officials said.

While the police acknowledged that they questioned her and subsequently released her the same day, they denied her allegations of torture, adding that an investigation is underway.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that police officers made her lie face down on a bench while two of them sat on her back. They then submerged her face in a tub of water, causing her to suffocate. When she began to struggle, they pulled her head out of the water.

She also alleged that she was verbally abused and assaulted. Furthermore, she claimed that the officers tied her hands with a rope and suspended her from the ceiling for approximately 10 minutes.

The woman works at an under-construction building in Sector 85 and lives there with her husband. In addition to this job, she works as a maid and washes utensils in nearby homes, police said.

According to the police, a burglary occurred at the TDI Society on Monday, where the woman had been washing dishes. She became a suspect in the theft, leading the crime branch to detain her on Tuesday evening.

The woman alleged that she was tortured by male police officers and claimed that only one female officer was present during her detention.

BPTP police station SHO Arvind Kumar said that the woman's charges are being investigated following her complaint.

Meanwhile, the crime branch in-charge has claimed that the woman was only questioned and that her allegations of torture are false. PTI COR MPL MPL