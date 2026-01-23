Woman accuses female massage therapist of assaulting her for cancelling session midway

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) A woman from Wadala in Mumbai was allegedly assaulted by a female massage therapist of an app-based service provider after the former cancelled the session midway as she felt uncomfortable, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday, they said.

The 46-year-old woman had booked an appointment for a massage as part of treatment of her frozen shoulder.

In her complaint, she claimed that she became uncomfortable with the female therapist's behaviour during the visit and decided to cancel the session. Enraged over her act, the therapist verbally abused and physically assaulted her, the police said.

The victim then called the police during the incident. However, by the time the police team arrived, the accused had fled the spot.

The Wadala police have registered a non-cognisable offence and initiated an investigation into the matter.

A video related to the incident has also surfaced on social media, the official added. PTI ZA NP