Woman accuses Goa policeman of assault, forcing to lick his shoes

Panaji, July 3 (PTI) A woman has accused a sub-inspector of Goa Police of assaulting her and forcing her to lick his shoes following which an inquiry has been initiated, an official said on Wednesday.

A First Information Report (FIR) would be registered against the police officer after a preliminary probe, he added.

The issue was raised by AAP MLA Venzy Viegas who on Tuesday met Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant with the woman complainant.

As per the complaint, the police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to Colva police station called her and her husband to a spot on the border of Benaulim and Nuvem on June 22 after they were involved in an altercation with a truck driver following a minor road accident.

The couple had asked the truck driver to pull over after they narrowly escaped a major accident, but the dispute was sorted out amicably, she claimed in the complaint lodged with Margao police station.

The PSI called the couple to the same spot an hour later, beat her up mercilessly, and also made her lick his shoes, the woman alleged.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Margao) Santosh Desai told PTI that an inquiry has been initiated against the PSI.

An FIR would be registered against him after the preliminary inquiry is over, Desai added. PTI RPS GK KRK