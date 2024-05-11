Woman accuses her former teacher of repeated rape since she was minor; case registered

Gaurela (Chhattisgarh), May 11 (PTI) Police in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district has registered a case of rape against a school teacher after a 21-year-old woman accused him of raping her repeatedly ever since she was in Class 7.

Advertisment

Search was on for the accused who was on the run, said an official on Saturday.

The woman approached police with her family members and lodged a complaint after she recently became pregnant, said Gaurela Station House Officer Saurabh Singh.

Mahendra Soni, the accused, had been sexually exploiting her since she was only twelve-and-half years old and studying in Class 7 at a school where he taught, she stated in the complaint.

"She alleged that Soni kept raping her after promising to marry her. After she turned adult, he would allegedly take her to different places and rape her," the official said.

A case was registered against Soni under IPC section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Thursday and probe was on, he said. PTI COR KRK