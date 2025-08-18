Woman accuses husband, in-laws of dowry harassment; case registered

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man and his family for allegedly physically and mentally harassing a 33-year-old woman for dowry in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The complainant, a resident of Dombivli, alleged that her in-laws and husband harassed her between 2021 and 2022, an official said.

He said the accused allegedly pressured the woman to bring Rs 50 lakh from her brother or leave the house.

The complaint also states that certain members of the family unlawfully retained the woman's jewellery and threatened to kill her, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU