Woman accuses in-laws of dowry harassment in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) A woman was beaten up, her three-year-old son was forcibly taken away from her as she was thrown out of her house in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi allegedly for not paying dowry, police said on Saturday.

Months after the incident that is alleged to have happened in October last year, a case was registered against the woman's husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law on Thursday, they said.

Shamshin Rahbar (24), a resident of Gopiganj in Bhadohi district, married Mohammad Saif alias Golu from Kaushambi district in 2020. They have a young child named Ata Ahmed.

She has alleged in her complaint that she faced various kinds of harassment to pay a dowry amount of Rs 5 lakh.

In October last year, the in-laws allegedly snatched her son from Shamshin's lap and beat her badly and threw her out of the house, the woman said in her complaint. She then went to her maternal home in Gopiganj.

SHO of the women's police station, Seema Singh, said a case was registered on the complaint of Shamshin on March 13 against her husband Mohammad Saif, father-in-law Firoz alias Dullar, mother-in-law Shahnaz Bano, brother-in-law Shahrukh and sister-in-law Muskan.

The case has been lodged under sections 85 (husband or relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the BNS and under the Dowry Prohibition Act.