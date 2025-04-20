Woman accuses two cops of misbehaviour, assault during vehicle checking drive in Bhopal

Bhopal, Apr 20 (PTI) Multiple cases were filed after a 33-year-old woman accused police personnel of misbehaviour and assault during a vehicle checking drive in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, an official said on Sunday.

While a case was registered against two policemen on the complaint of the woman, a head constable filed a counter-complaint against her, the official informed.

The incident took place on Friday in Awadhpuri area, he said.

"The woman, in her complaint, has claimed she was going to the market in a two-wheeler when she was stopped for vehicle checking near Awadhpuri police station. During the checking, she claimed head constable Atul Chaukse misbehaved with her, while his colleague Jitendra stood watching," the official said.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the woman at Awadhpuri police station, women's police station in-charge Anjana Dubey told PTI.

"The matter is being investigated and CCTV footage is being checked. Injury marks have been found in the medical examination of the woman. Action will be taken if the policemen are found to be guilty," Deputy Commissioner of Police (headquarters) Shraddha Tiwari told PTI.

Another official said a case has also been registered against the woman on Chaukse's complaint that she picked up a fight after being stopped for not wearing a helmet.

She created a ruckus when a policeman started videoing the incident, the official said citing Chaukse's complaint. PTI ADU BNM