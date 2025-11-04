Woman ACP-rank officer trained to handle hostage scenario transferred to Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra home department on Tuesday ordered the transfer of four ACP-rank officers, including Shalini Sharma, the first woman officer of Mumbai Police trained to handle hostage situations in London post the 26/11 terror attacks.

Sharma was transferred to Mumbai from Nagpur. As per the orders issued by the Home Department, ACP Sandeep Bhagwat will be the new DySP of Sangli city, while Ashok Rajput has been transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Ashok Shelke as DySP of CID in Pune.

Sharma's transfer to Mumbai comes days after a hostage drama unfolded at a recording studio in Powai. The hostage-taker Rohit Arya, who had held 19 people, including 17 children, captive, died after he suffered a bullet injury during a rescue operation by the Mumbai Police. PTI DC NSK