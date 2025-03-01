Woman advocate attacked with chemical in Moradabad court by 2 litigants

Lucknow/Moradabad (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A woman lawyer was allegedly attacked with an inflammable substance in a Moradabad court by two male litigants, police on Saturday said.

The incident took place Thursday at around 10.30 am in a court in Thakurdwara tehsil.

Advocate Shashibala in her complaint said her tenant Satyendra dropped her near the main gate of the court. About a minute later, Sachin Kumar and his relative Nitin Kumar, who were hiding there, threw some inflammable substance on her from behind, she said.

The two are residents of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, police said.

Shashibala said one of them also put a country-made pistol to her temple and said, "today we will give you a very good gift." The two decamped when she raised an alarm and drew the attention of other lawyers.

The chemical burned her clothes and parts of her body.

Shashibala said she is pursuing some cases in Thakurdwara court against Sachin and Nitin.

They have been booked under sections 124 (1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid etc) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS at Thakurdwara Police Station in Moradabad, police said.

"The incident seems suspicious. The CCTV footage show the accused at some other location. And this is not a case of acid attack; some inflammable material was used. The medical examination also does not confirm this. The matter is being investigated," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh told PTI.

He said Sachin and Nitin have been seen to have entered the district from Kashipur in Uttarakhand and took the same route back.