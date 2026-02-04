Woman advocate murdered by brother over property dispute

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) A woman advocate was murdered on Wednesday at a village on Hyderabad outskirts allegedly by her brother over a property dispute, police said.

The woman was killed when she visited her farm for a survey in the village in the morning.

According to the complaint lodged by her mother, the woman's brother conspired with others and killed her.

He was present at the scene where the murder took place, the mother stated.

Efforts to nab the accused were underway and details of the incident would emerge after he is questioned, police said.

The 34-year-old woman advocate was practicing at Chevella town.

The woman's mother told reporters that her son had attempted to kill his sister in the past.