Woman alleges assault in Mangaluru after being drugged by auto driver; three detained

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Apr 17 (PTI) A woman in her twenties from West Bengal has alleged that she was drugged and "sexually assaulted" after arriving in Mangaluru on April 16, police said.

The woman, who had been working at a plywood factory in Kerala, travelled to the city by train with a male acquaintance. After a dispute, she parted ways with him and took an auto-rickshaw, they added.

According to her statement on Wednesday, the auto driver helped repair her damaged phone and offered her food. He later allegedly gave her a spiked drink, causing her to lose consciousness. She later found herself in a car with three men, including the auto driver, and was reportedly abandoned on the roadside after she raised an alarm, police said.

She approached a nearby house, where residents contacted the police. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After regaining consciousness, she told police she suspected sexual assault during the period she was unconscious.

A case has been registered at Ullal Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to assault and sexual offences.

Three suspects—Prabhuraj (38), Mithun (37), and Manish (30)—have been detained for questioning.

Police said multiple teams have been deployed to investigate the incident.

Further details are awaited.