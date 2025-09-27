Woman alleges dowry harassment, death threats; police register case in Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka), Sept 27 (PTI) The Udupi Women’s Police on Saturday registered a case against seven persons on charges of dowry harassment, assault, and death threats, officials said.

The complaint was filed by 29-year-old Shree Raksha, who alleged that her husband, Deepak Raj, and his family began verbally abusing her within a month of marriage and pressuring her for dowry.

According to the FIR, since February 2023, Deepak Raj and his relatives — identified as Devaraj Acharya, Shanta Devaraj, Jyothiprabha, Kantiprabha, Sandeep, and Umashree — allegedly subjected Raksha to both mental and physical harassment after taking her to a rented flat in Ponnada, which was arranged by her husband’s family.

Raksha also alleged that she received death threats during this period.

A senior police officer said, “We have registered the FIR and are investigating the matter seriously. The accused will be questioned and evidence recorded.” He added that no arrests have been made so far.

The police have assured strict action if the allegations are proved. The accused have not yet responded to the charges.