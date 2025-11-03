Woman alleges harassment by Himachal MLA Hansraj; BJP leader denies charges

Shimla: A woman in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh has accused BJP MLA Hansraj of harassing her and threatening her family members, even as the legislator dismissed the allegations, saying it appears to be an attempt to trigger “communal tension”.

A purported video of the woman making the allegations has surfaced on social media. The woman filed an FIR against the MLA last year after accusing him of sending obscene messages and demanding nude pictures.

In the video, the woman alleged that some people tried to defame her that she took money to make the allegations against Churah MLA Hansraj, and that she was pressured to withdraw her complaint.

"If any harm is done to my family members, I will not spare the MLA,” she is heard saying amid sobs in the clip.

The woman also alleged that the BJP leader’s wife was issuing threats that he would “settle scores” when he becomes a minister”. She added that the MLA “has ruined her life” and she has nothing to lose now.

The woman said she took to social media as she has no faith in police and other agencies, accusing them of taking “no action” and pressuring her to reach a compromise with the MLA. She also accused a doctor and a junior engineer of misbehaving with her father.

Hansraj, who has been elected legislator in the last three elections, also posted a video to refute the allegations.

The MLA said the woman was “like his daughter” but she made similar allegations last year, too. He claimed that police investigated the allegations and gave a closure report. He said she was now repeating the same allegations and he was “unable to understand her motive”.

Saying that it appears to be “a sinister move to trigger communal violence”, Hansraj requested police to investigate the matter.

He said the matter was serious and he would also file a defamation case to “get to the root of the matter”.

Hansraj said the allegations were an attempt to “tarnish his image” as he is an emerging a leader from Chamba and to stop Churah’s development.