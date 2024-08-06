Woman alleges misbehaviour at Noida mall, Akhilesh slams UP govt

Noida/Lucknow, Aug 6 (PTI) A woman alleged misbehaviour with her by some men at a mall in Noida and police bias in the case before changing her stance, even as Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over women's safety.

The woman, who took to social media to highlight the August 4 issue, on Tuesday said that she may have posted the video due to "provocation" and was now "satisfied" with the police action in the case.

The incident took place at the Gardens Galleria mall in Noida's Sector 38A, under Sector 39 police station limits.

In her first video shared on social media, Anju said she had gone to the mall with her husband and her brother-in-law when she was misbehaved with by some men there.

She also alleged that a woman from the other side involved in the incident had relatives working in the police department.

"What the men who were along with her did to me would have made any husband or brother-in-law angry and they also showed their anger and shouted at her. That woman threatened of implicating us in a police case," Anju claimed in the first video.

She also alleged police bias against her side in handling the situation as compared to the other side.

However, in the second video, Anju said there was an altercation with the other group at the mall on the night of August 4.

"The matter escalated and police were called in who took us to the police post. Both sides reached compromise after mutual consent. The video I posted on social media yesterday, perhaps I did that in provocation. But now we are satisfied with the action of the police," she said.

The Noida police said on X that the incident is about an altercation between two parties inside a pub in Gardens Galleria mall.

"Women from both the parties were present on the spot. A case has been registered against both the parties and an inquiry is being conducted. Fair and strict action will be taken in this matter," police said.

Meanwhile, SP president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the UP government over the incident as he shared the first video of the woman.

"This is the cry of a daughter-in-law from Noida. In UP, no sister, daughter, daughter-in-law is safe because police stations are busy fulfilling the 'economic targets' given by the government and administration.

"For the Chief Minister of the state, what can be more shameful than a woman of the state sobbing and pleading through a video to protect her honour. BJP has become synonymous with a corrupt system," the former UP CM posted on X in Hindi.