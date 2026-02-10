Woman alleges misbehaviour by therapist at hotel in Bengaluru, case registered

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) A case has been registered on the complaint of a woman from Canada after she alleged that a male therapist at the spa of a luxury hotel here misbehaved with her, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Friday when a person posted about the woman's ordeal on social media platform 'X', tagging Bengaluru police, seeking action in this regard.

In her complaint lodged at Vidhana Soudha police station here, the 44-year-old woman alleged that when she went to the hotel's spa for a massage, the accused employed with the hotel's spa touched her inappropriately during the session, police said.

"The woman, who hails from Punjab, is a resident of Canada, but we need to check her documents to ascertain if she has taken the Citizenship of Canada. She was here for some work and hence was staying at the hotel where the alleged incident had taken place," a senior police officer said.

"Based on the complaint, a case was registered. The accused has been identified and based on the outcome of the probe, we will take further action. As of now, the accused has not been arrested in the case," he added. PTI AMP KH