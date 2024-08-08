Woman alleges rape by lawyer in Tis Hazari court chamber

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a lawyer inside his chamber at Tis Hazari Court in north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The woman in her complaint said that the accused called her on the pretext of giving her a job on July 27 but forced himself on her, they said.

The woman said the lawyer threatened her of dire consequences if she told anyone about the assault. He gave her Rs 1,500 and asked her to leave, an officer said, citing woman's complaint.

The woman after reaching her home, informed her aunty about the incident, who then approached the police.

A case has been registered at Sabji Mandi Police Station and a probe is underway, the officer added. PTI ALK ALK VN VN