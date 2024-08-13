Woman alleges rape in Banda; two arrested

Banda (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman on Monday alleged that she was raped and thrown from an overbridge by a youth who was blackmailing her. However, police claimed that she jumped from the overbridge following an argument with her friend.

Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal said following a complaint by the family members of the woman, an FIR has been registered and two men have been arrested.

He said that the police received information at about 5 am that a female had fallen from a flyover. The police team immediately reached the spot and sent her for treatment at the district hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable.

The woman told the reporters at the hospital that a man known to her, whom she identified as Salma, used to visit her place in the city area.

On Sunday, she claimed, Salman called her at his place and took her to the room of his friend where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and then threw her from the overbridge on Monday morning.

She claimed that Salman used to blackmail her and when she told the police about her ordeal, they did not believe her.

A purported CCTV footage has appeared on social media in which the woman is seen coming out of her house alone at 11.21 pm.

Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal said Salman and his friend have been arrested.

"It has come to the fore that the woman had gone to meet her friend on Sunday and when she was returning at about 4-5 am (on Monday), she had some argument with him and she jumped from the flyover," the SP said.